Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 31.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,707,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,346 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.8% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,656,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,548,000 after purchasing an additional 180,228 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 7.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,180,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,022,000 after purchasing an additional 209,562 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 7.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,348,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,663,000 after purchasing an additional 156,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 0.5% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,058,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 69,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $5,956,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,725,086.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Paladino sold 21,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $1,901,166.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,856 shares of company stock valued at $9,222,275 in the last ninety days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $85.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.56 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 20.40%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Henry Schein from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.47.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

