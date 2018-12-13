Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases Shares of 104,500 SendGrid Inc (SEND)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of SendGrid Inc (NYSE:SEND) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 104,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of SendGrid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $472,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in SendGrid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $736,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in SendGrid by 227.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 13,331 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SendGrid by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,560,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,943 shares during the period. Finally, AO Asset Management LP acquired a new position in SendGrid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,226,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SEND shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SendGrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. First Analysis lowered shares of SendGrid from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SendGrid from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SendGrid from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SendGrid has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other news, CFO Yancey L. Spruill sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $2,070,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Craig Kaes sold 15,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $499,899.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,171 shares of company stock valued at $7,310,611. Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

SendGrid stock opened at $46.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.32. SendGrid Inc has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $48.41.

SendGrid (NYSE:SEND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.04 million. SendGrid had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. Equities analysts forecast that SendGrid Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SendGrid, Inc operates as a digital communication platform in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based platform provides various tools to the businesses, including developers and marketers to reach their customers using an email. The company offers services, such as email application programming interface (API), which allow developers to use its API in their preferred development framework and to use its platform to add email functionality to their applications; marketing campaigns that allow marketers to upload and manage customer contact lists, create and test email templates, and execute and analyze email campaigns to engage customers; and expert services to help businesses optimize their email delivery.

