Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 67,387 Shares of Waters Co. (WAT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 79.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 67,387 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $190.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $167.93 and a twelve month high of $220.20.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $578.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.43 million. Waters had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 2.32%. Waters’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. ValuEngine raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Waters from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waters from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Leerink Swann lowered Waters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.12.

In other Waters news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 3,500 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $672,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Terrence P. Kelly sold 21,028 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.07, for a total value of $3,996,791.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,457.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,528 shares of company stock valued at $6,266,152. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

