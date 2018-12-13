Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Rating Reiterated by TD Securities

TD Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) in a research note published on Monday morning. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CM. TheStreet cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.00.

NYSE CM opened at $79.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $78.80 and a 52 week high of $100.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The bank reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 44.65%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Iberiabank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 46.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

