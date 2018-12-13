Cannabis Sativa Inc (CBDS) Director Sells $11,148.48 in Stock

Cannabis Sativa Inc (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Director Debby Goldsberry sold 2,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $11,148.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CBDS stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,490. Cannabis Sativa Inc has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $9.74.

Cannabis Sativa Company Profile

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells herbal based skin care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Recover, a deep penetrating healing balm used to relieve pain for sore muscles, joints, arthritic, and back pain; Trauma Cream, a cream for blended infusion of cannabinoids and THC; Face Garden, an antioxidant moisturizing cream for the face; Body Garden, a moisturizing body lotion; and Lip Garden, an emollient balm.

