Canopy Growth Corp (CGC) Receives $45.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CGC shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,310,420 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $209,658,000 after purchasing an additional 180,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,310,420 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $209,658,000 after purchasing an additional 180,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 243.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,144,694 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $201,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,286 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 234.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,802,260 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $87,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,825 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth $66,202,000. 11.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CGC traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.82. 5,470,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,079,148. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $59.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -96.31 and a beta of 3.55.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.64). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 503.14% and a negative return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $23.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 million. Canopy Growth’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, Bedrocan Canada, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

