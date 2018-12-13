Capital Guardian Trust Co. Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Capital Guardian Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,725,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,297,367,000 after buying an additional 12,869,538 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,541,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,084 shares during the period. Highland Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $485,405,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,845,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,780 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,778,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,445 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $267.49 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $254.77 and a one year high of $296.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

