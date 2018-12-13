Capital International Investors Buys 14,303,610 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 257.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,869,687 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,303,610 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,457,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 2,098 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sharon J. Bracken sold 1,732 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $127,042.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Miles D. White sold 142,341 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $10,298,371.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,459,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,272,034.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,273 shares of company stock valued at $19,410,942 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT opened at $72.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $126.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.40. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $54.63 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Cowen raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.66.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

