Capital International Investors Buys New Position in Commscope Holding Company Inc (COMM)

Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,377,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,437,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Commscope by 12.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Commscope by 3.1% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 99,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commscope by 1.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Commscope by 19.6% during the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 22,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commscope by 7.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter.

In other Commscope news, SVP Robert W. Granow bought 4,000 shares of Commscope stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $78,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank B. Wyatt II bought 7,500 shares of Commscope stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 76,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,400 in the last 90 days. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $17.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Commscope had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COMM shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Cross Research upgraded shares of Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Commscope from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.02.

About Commscope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

