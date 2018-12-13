Capital International Investors Decreases Stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL)

Capital International Investors cut its holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,034,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,755,066 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Newell Brands were worth $224,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NWL. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 277.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 24,556.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NWL shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “strong sell” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.73.

In other news, Director Brett Icahn bought 100,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.03 per share, with a total value of $2,003,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James L. Cunningham III sold 22,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $523,661.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,677.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands stock opened at $23.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $32.58.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

