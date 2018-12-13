Capital International Investors Takes Position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT)

Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 850,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $193,664,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 180.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 47,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,828,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 12.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 162.8% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 18,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,284,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 99.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 236,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,842,000 after buying an additional 117,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT opened at $181.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.49. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.65 and a fifty-two week high of $230.24.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $619.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.75 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.90.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

