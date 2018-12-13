Capital Research Global Investors Acquires 3,159,827 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 407.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,935,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,159,827 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $355,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 13.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Waste Management by 19.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 262,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,324,000 after purchasing an additional 41,883 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 115.6% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 80.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $90.89 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.39 and a 12-month high of $95.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.76%.

In other Waste Management news, VP Jeff M. Harris sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,205,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 8,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $765,381.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,824.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.14.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

