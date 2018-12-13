Capital Research Global Investors Boosts Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) by 11,977.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,361,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,242,353 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.12% of PagSeguro Digital worth $397,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. UBS Group raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Citigroup raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $21.82 on Thursday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $39.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 38.28.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Capital Research Global Investors Boosts Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/capital-research-global-investors-boosts-holdings-in-pagseguro-digital-ltd-pags.html.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Recommended Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.