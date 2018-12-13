Capital Research Global Investors Sells 17,228,045 Shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN)

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its position in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 59.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,693,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,228,045 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Nielsen were worth $323,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 112.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Nielsen in the third quarter valued at about $187,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Nielsen in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Nielsen in the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Nielsen by 77.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NLSN opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $20.53 and a 52 week high of $39.25.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Nielsen had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 4.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.35%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Charlton sold 6,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $174,014.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Nielsen in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price target on Nielsen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Nielsen from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen.

