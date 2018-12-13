Capital World Investors Acquires 2,691,218 Shares of Accenture Plc (ACN)

Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1,454.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,876,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,691,218 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $489,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 48.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2,784.6% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN stock opened at $158.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $105.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $146.05 and a 52 week high of $175.64.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 41.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.21. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.32%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Accenture to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.02.

In other Accenture news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.43, for a total value of $867,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider ‘T Noordende Alexander M. Van sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $1,277,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,847,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,717 shares of company stock valued at $13,041,890. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/capital-world-investors-acquires-2691218-shares-of-accenture-plc-acn.html.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Read More: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.