Capital World Investors Buys Shares of 20,961,166 UBS Group AG (UBS)

Capital World Investors purchased a new position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,961,166 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $331,056,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised UBS Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

NYSE UBS opened at $12.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.30. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $20.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Wealth Management division offers advisory and financial services to wealthy private clients.

