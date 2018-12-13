Capital World Investors Has $410.71 Million Holdings in AES Corp (AES)

Capital World Investors raised its position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,336,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,336,406 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in AES were worth $410,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,051,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $882,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 292.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,000,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,007,000 after acquiring an additional 11,927,913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 10.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,149,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,100,000 after acquiring an additional 985,786 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 56.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,987,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 33.3% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,666,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AES shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AES from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $15.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. AES Corp has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1365 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

