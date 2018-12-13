Cappasity (CAPP) Market Cap Achieves $1.39 Million

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Over the last seven days, Cappasity has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. Cappasity has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $60,618.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cappasity token can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDAX, Cryptopia and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00009007 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00030229 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.75 or 0.02307288 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00141320 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00172262 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $341.87 or 0.10276931 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00030578 BTC.

Cappasity Profile

Cappasity launched on August 30th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,189,149 tokens. The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog. The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cappasity Token Trading

Cappasity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, Cryptopia and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cappasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

