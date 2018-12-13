CarGurus Inc (CARG) CEO Sells $4,244,226.90 in Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $4,244,226.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 11th, Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $4,118,602.48.

On Tuesday, December 4th, Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $4,402,725.00.

On Friday, November 9th, Langley Steinert sold 71,753 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $3,113,362.67.

On Wednesday, November 7th, Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $4,878,219.30.

On Monday, November 5th, Langley Steinert sold 176,109 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $7,766,406.90.

On Tuesday, October 9th, Langley Steinert sold 130,456 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $6,317,984.08.

On Thursday, October 4th, Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $6,035,842.46.

On Tuesday, October 2nd, Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $6,244,825.14.

On Tuesday, September 11th, Langley Steinert sold 176,109 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $8,682,173.70.

Shares of CARG opened at $36.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 300.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 1.86. CarGurus Inc has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $57.25.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $119.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.70 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CarGurus Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of CarGurus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 99.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,982,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975,737 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,790,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CarGurus by 116,567.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,625,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622,769 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CarGurus by 20.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,512,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,312,000 after acquiring an additional 759,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in CarGurus by 877.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 681,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,678,000 after acquiring an additional 611,878 shares in the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

