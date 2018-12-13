Carmanah Technologies (CMH) Price Target Raised to C$7.50

Carmanah Technologies (TSE:CMH) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$5.75 to C$7.50 in a research note issued on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.26% from the stock’s previous close.

CMH traded up C$2.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.94. The company had a trading volume of 477,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,152. Carmanah Technologies has a 12-month low of C$3.39 and a 12-month high of C$6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Carmanah Technologies (TSE:CMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$16.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.93 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carmanah Technologies will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carmanah Technologies

Carmanah Technologies Corporation designs, develops, and distributes products focused on energy optimized light LED solutions for infrastructure worldwide. It operates in Signals and Illumination segments. The Signals segment provides solar LED flashing beacons, including pedestrian crosswalk signals, school zone flashers, and 24-hr roadway beacons for various roadway applications; a range of marine lighting solutions to coast guards, marine authorities, navies, and ports; and LED aviation lighting solutions, such as approach lightings, apron lightings, and solar and hybrid power systems.

