Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Intel Co. (INTC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,657 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $295,945.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,271 shares in the company, valued at $649,758.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 5,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $245,992.62. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,408,147.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,257 shares of company stock worth $624,095 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $47.83 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.04 and a 1 year high of $57.60. The firm has a market cap of $216.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 29.64%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.11 billion. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Intel announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.68%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, October 1st. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Intel to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.77.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

