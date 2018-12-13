Carpenter Technology (CRS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $38.51

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.51 and last traded at $38.54, with a volume of 4355 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.15.

CRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $572.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 22nd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 476.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

