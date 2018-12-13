Carpetright (CPR) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Carpetright (LON:CPR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carpetright in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

Get Carpetright alerts:

LON:CPR opened at GBX 18.45 ($0.24) on Tuesday. Carpetright has a 1-year low of GBX 52 ($0.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 253.75 ($3.32).

In related news, insider Wilf Walsh acquired 222,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £39,960 ($52,214.82).

Carpetright Company Profile

Carpetright plc engages in the retail sale of floor coverings, beds, curtains, and blinds. The company also sells its products through online. It operates 545 stores in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and the Republic of Ireland. Carpetright plc was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Purfleet, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Carpetright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpetright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.