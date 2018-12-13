Carpetright (CPR) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Shares of Carpetright plc (LON:CPR) rose 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 17 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 16.95 ($0.22). Approximately 505,874 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 296% from the average daily volume of 127,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.35 ($0.21).

CPR has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carpetright in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt upped their price target on shares of Carpetright from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

In other news, insider Wilf Walsh acquired 222,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £39,960 ($52,214.82).

Carpetright plc engages in the retail sale of floor coverings, beds, curtains, and blinds. The company also sells its products through online. It operates 545 stores in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and the Republic of Ireland. Carpetright plc was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Purfleet, the United Kingdom.

