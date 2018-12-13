Casey’s General Stores’ (CASY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens restated their buy rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $143.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $134.00 target price on Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.09.

Shares of CASY stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $135.42. 10,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,458. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $90.42 and a 1 year high of $137.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 10th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.19. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 43.5% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 21,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

