Casey’s General Stores Inc (CASY) Insider Terry W. Handley Sells 3,000 Shares

Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) insider Terry W. Handley sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $395,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,751. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Casey’s General Stores stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,272. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a twelve month low of $90.42 and a twelve month high of $137.08.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 10th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.09.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 43.5% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

