Castle Brands Inc (ROX) Director Mark Andrews Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Castle Brands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX) Director Mark Andrews acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $19,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ROX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.81. 111,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,008. Castle Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $1.42.

Separately, Barrington Research set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Castle Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Castle Brands by 4.3% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 3,222,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 131,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Castle Brands by 19.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 778,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Castle Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,442,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 20,410 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Brands during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Castle Brands by 360.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 115,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 90,802 shares during the period.

About Castle Brands

Castle Brands Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, imports, and sells beverage alcohol and non-alcoholic beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company offers premium and super premium rums, whiskey, liqueurs, vodka, tequila, wine, amaretto, and other spirits, as well as ginger beer and ready-to-drink cocktails.

