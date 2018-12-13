Castleark Management LLC Cuts Stake in Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 11.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 337,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 42,200 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $17,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 49,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Loop Capital set a $57.00 target price on Etsy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Etsy in a report on Friday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Etsy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Etsy from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

ETSY stock opened at $57.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Etsy Inc has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $58.30. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.68.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Etsy had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $150.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Etsy Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 35,900 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $1,835,208.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 165,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

