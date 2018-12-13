Castleark Management LLC Invests $17.56 Million in KBR, Inc. (KBR) Stock

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 831,070 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,561,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of KBR by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,633,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $330,336,000 after purchasing an additional 49,537 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of KBR by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,263,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,321,000 after purchasing an additional 28,856 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of KBR by 5.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,801,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,449,000 after purchasing an additional 261,762 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KBR by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,756,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,377,000 after purchasing an additional 51,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KBR by 8.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,067,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,797,000 after purchasing an additional 248,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KBR. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Drexel Hamilton set a $22.00 target price on KBR and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KBR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Macquarie downgraded KBR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $16.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $22.22.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

