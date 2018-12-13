Caterpillar (CAT) PT Raised to $163.00 at Bank of America

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $140.00 to $163.00 in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie set a $130.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $171.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. OTR Global downgraded Caterpillar to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $177.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $158.90.

NYSE CAT opened at $125.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $112.06 and a 1 year high of $173.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.61.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.03. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 44.13% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De bought 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.58 per share, for a total transaction of $124,826.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,209.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 35,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.18, for a total value of $5,404,163.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,312.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 34,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

