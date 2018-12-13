Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Receives $159.08 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.08.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAT. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Macquarie set a $105.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley set a $169.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 35,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.18, for a total value of $5,404,163.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,312.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De purchased 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $115.58 per share, for a total transaction of $124,826.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,209.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 42.8% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,585,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 246,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $125.65. The stock had a trading volume of 451,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,357,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $72.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.61. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $112.06 and a 12-month high of $173.24.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.03. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 44.13%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

