Caxton Associates LP Boosts Position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT)

Caxton Associates LP increased its position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 127.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 895.2% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 262.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on FLT. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.90.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $181.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.65 and a 52 week high of $230.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.49.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.02. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $619.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. FleetCor Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/caxton-associates-lp-boosts-position-in-fleetcor-technologies-inc-flt.html.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.