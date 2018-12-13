Caxton Associates LP Sells 79,239 Shares of United States Steel Co. (X)

Caxton Associates LP reduced its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 44.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 79,239 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in United States Steel by 131.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in United States Steel by 364,000.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of X stock opened at $20.70 on Thursday. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $47.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. United States Steel had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 10.31%.

United States Steel declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 1st that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on X. Morgan Stanley cut shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of United States Steel from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of United States Steel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.11.

In other United States Steel news, CFO Kevin Bradley purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,241.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,027.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products.

