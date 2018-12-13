Caxton Associates LP Takes $2.26 Million Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 104,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $155,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $161,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $207,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $337,877.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 17,500 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,639. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $20.75 on Thursday. Denali Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $25.79.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/caxton-associates-lp-takes-2-26-million-position-in-denali-therapeutics-inc-dnli.html.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.