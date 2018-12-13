Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 11.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 83.2% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 16.7% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 65.8% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 9.4% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBOE opened at $104.49 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets Inc has a twelve month low of $91.10 and a twelve month high of $138.54.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.08 million. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

In related news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,206.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher A. Isaacson sold 8,719 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total transaction of $928,399.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,453,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.29.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and provides exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

