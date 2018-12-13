CBS (CBS.A) versus E. W. Scripps (SSP) Head to Head Review

CBS (NYSE:CBS.A) and E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get CBS alerts:

This table compares CBS and E. W. Scripps’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBS 9.42% 86.51% 9.02% E. W. Scripps N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CBS and E. W. Scripps’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBS $13.69 billion 1.34 $357.00 million N/A N/A E. W. Scripps N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CBS has higher revenue and earnings than E. W. Scripps.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CBS and E. W. Scripps, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBS 0 0 0 0 N/A E. W. Scripps 0 3 3 0 2.50

E. W. Scripps has a consensus target price of $18.75, suggesting a potential upside of 9.52%. Given E. W. Scripps’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe E. W. Scripps is more favorable than CBS.

Dividends

CBS pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. E. W. Scripps pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.1% of CBS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.7% of E. W. Scripps shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of CBS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of E. W. Scripps shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CBS beats E. W. Scripps on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CBS Company Profile

CBS Corporation is a mass media company. The Company operates through four segment: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, Local Media. The Entertainment segment comprises the CBS TV Network; CBS TV Studios; CBS Studios International and CBS TV Distribution; CBS Interactive; CBS Films; and the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN. The Cable Networks segment comprises Showtime Networks, which operates its subscription program services, Showtime, The Movie Channel, and Flix. The Publishing segment comprises Simon & Schuster, which publishes and distributes consumer books under imprints such as Simon & Schuster, Pocket Books, Scribner and Gallery Books. The Local Media segment comprises CBS TV Stations, it owns 30 broadcast TV stations; and CBS Local Digital Media. Its businesses span the media and entertainment industries, including the CBS TV Network, cable networks and content production and distribution.

E. W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations. This segment also runs network programming, syndicated programming, and original programming. The company's National Media segment offers content services through apps on Internet-connected devices, such as computers, gaming consoles, set-top boxes, smartphones, smart TVs, and tablets. It operates Katz, which broadcasts content through over-the-air on local broadcasters' digital sub-channels, and cable and satellite; and Midroll that creates original podcast, a digital audio recording of themed series, as well as Stitcher, a mobile application where consumers can stream the latest news, sports, talk, and entertainment on demand. This segment also operates Newsy, a national news network, which provides politics, entertainment, science, and technology news. The company also operates Cracked, a multi-platform humor and satire brand, which informs and entertains audiences with a Website, social media, and podcast; and Scripps National Spelling Bee, an investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C. The company was formerly known as Scripps Howard, Inc. The E.W. Scripps Company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for CBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.