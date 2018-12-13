Celcuity (CELC) and Its Rivals Financial Review

Celcuity (NASDAQ: CELC) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Celcuity to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.2% of Celcuity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 43.5% of Celcuity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Celcuity and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celcuity 0 0 2 0 3.00 Celcuity Competitors 142 572 681 36 2.43

Celcuity currently has a consensus price target of $35.50, indicating a potential upside of 54.48%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 16.76%. Given Celcuity’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Celcuity is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Celcuity has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celcuity’s peers have a beta of 1.34, meaning that their average stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Celcuity and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Celcuity N/A -$6.25 million -29.46 Celcuity Competitors $1.13 billion $90.54 million 426.88

Celcuity’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Celcuity. Celcuity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Celcuity and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celcuity N/A -24.34% -23.67% Celcuity Competitors -103.88% -222.77% -36.58%

Summary

Celcuity beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc., a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the response rates of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company is developing CELx tests to diagnose two new sub-types of HER2-negative breast cancer. It is also developing CELx tests to diagnose 14 new potential cancer sub-types in breast, lung, colon, ovarian, kidney, bladder, and hematological cancers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

