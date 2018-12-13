Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.86

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.86 and last traded at $13.87, with a volume of 3394444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.96.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CDEV shares. ValuEngine lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. KLR Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Monday, August 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price objective on Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.30.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 1.42.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $234.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.43 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,638 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 33,523 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,706 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 692,980 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 276,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/centennial-resource-development-cdev-reaches-new-12-month-low-at-13-86.html.

About Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.