Centerstate Bank (CSFL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “CenterState Banks, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. Its operating divisions consist of Commercial and Retail Banking, and Correspondent Banking and Capital Market. Commercial and Retail Banking division provides traditional deposit and lending products and services to its commercial and retail customers. Correspondent Banking and Capital Market division offers correspondent bank checking and fed funds purchased products; and safekeeping, bond accounting, and asset and liability consulting services to small to medium size financial institutions primarily in Florida, Alabama and Georgia. CenterState Banks services include demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, safe deposit services, cash management, direct deposits, notary services, money orders, night depository, traveler’s checks, cashier’s checks, domestic collections, savings bonds, bank drafts, automated teller services, drive-in tellers and banking by mail and by Internet. CenterStat “

CSFL has been the topic of several other reports. Brean Capital set a $33.00 price target on Centerstate Bank and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Sandler O’Neill lowered Centerstate Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub lowered Centerstate Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. ValuEngine lowered Centerstate Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Centerstate Bank in a research note on Monday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centerstate Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

CSFL stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,746. Centerstate Bank has a one year low of $22.58 and a one year high of $32.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $128.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.03 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Centerstate Bank will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.

In other news, Director Charles W. Mcpherson bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $99,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,921.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Salyers bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.91 per share, for a total transaction of $45,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,350.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 7,300 shares of company stock worth $175,535. Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Centerstate Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Centerstate Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $447,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Centerstate Bank by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,591,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,931,000 after buying an additional 2,494,350 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Centerstate Bank by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 21,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Centerstate Bank by 1,290.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 184,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after buying an additional 171,013 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centerstate Bank Company Profile

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries in Florida. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

