Century Aluminum (CENX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Century Aluminum for the fourth quarter and full-year 2018 have been stable lately. Century Aluminum should gain from its actions to reduce operating costs. It should also benefit from strong aluminum demand across automotive and aerospace markets as well as acquisitions. However, Century Aluminum is exposed to certain operational challenges. Higher power prices, lower realized selling prices and increased alumina costs are likely to hurt margins. High levels of production from China also remain a concern for the aluminum industry. Century Aluminum has also underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past six months.”

CENX has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank lowered Century Aluminum from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Century Aluminum in a report on Friday, September 21st. They set a sell rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Century Aluminum from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Century Aluminum from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Century Aluminum from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Shares of Century Aluminum stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.58. 13,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,577. The firm has a market cap of $734.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Century Aluminum has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $24.77.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $481.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.09 million. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 1.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jarl Berntzen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $78,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CENX. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,724,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Century Aluminum by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 48,501 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

