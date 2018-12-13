Centurylink Inc (CTL) Stake Raised by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 1,168.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 195,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,082 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 204,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Centurylink by 1.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Centurylink by 9.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in Centurylink by 17.8% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WEALTHFRONT Corp boosted its holdings in Centurylink by 4.9% in the third quarter. WEALTHFRONT Corp now owns 60,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

CTL opened at $17.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Centurylink Inc has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Centurylink had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.47%. Centurylink’s payout ratio is presently 146.94%.

In other Centurylink news, EVP Scott Trezise sold 53,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $1,003,736.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,867 shares in the company, valued at $3,546,928.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson restated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Centurylink in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Hanson cut shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Centurylink to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Centurylink from $21.60 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centurylink presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.85.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

