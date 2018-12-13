Cerecor Inc (CERC) Director Armistice Capital, Llc Buys 16,400 Shares

Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $56,416.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 10th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 13,815 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $46,418.40.

On Monday, December 3rd, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 19,495 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $68,232.50.

On Friday, November 30th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 4,102 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $14,357.00.

On Monday, November 26th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 35,000 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $125,300.00.

On Friday, November 23rd, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $18,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 21st, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $35,800.00.

On Monday, November 19th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 23,800 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.56 per share, for a total transaction of $84,728.00.

On Thursday, November 15th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 11,218 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $42,628.40.

On Tuesday, November 13th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 15,287 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,619.30.

On Wednesday, October 31st, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 4,586 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $17,931.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERC opened at $3.38 on Thursday. Cerecor Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cerecor by 630.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 23,752 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cerecor in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cerecor in the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. 44.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CERC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cerecor from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Veripred, and Ulesfia for the treatment of inflammation of the skin, joints, lungs, and other organs, as well as asthma, allergies, arthritis, and head lice infestation.

