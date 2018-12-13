Cerecor Inc (CERC) Major Shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund Purchases 36,400 Shares

Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 36,400 shares of Cerecor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.41 per share, with a total value of $124,124.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Armistice Capital Master Fund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 4th, Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 25,797 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $90,031.53.

On Thursday, November 29th, Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 77,803 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.51 per share, with a total value of $273,088.53.

On Monday, November 26th, Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 50,000 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $179,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 20th, Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 49,100 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $177,251.00.

On Thursday, November 15th, Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 31,314 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $120,558.90.

On Wednesday, October 31st, Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 5,986 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $23,465.12.

On Monday, October 29th, Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 107,800 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $425,810.00.

On Wednesday, October 24th, Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 125,800 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $519,554.00.

On Tuesday, October 9th, Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 29,600 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $128,464.00.

On Thursday, September 27th, Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 20,400 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $94,656.00.

Cerecor stock opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $137.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.40. Cerecor Inc has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CERC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised Cerecor from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cerecor by 630.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 23,752 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerecor during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cerecor during the second quarter worth about $288,000. 44.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Veripred, and Ulesfia for the treatment of inflammation of the skin, joints, lungs, and other organs, as well as asthma, allergies, arthritis, and head lice infestation.

