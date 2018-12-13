Cerner Co. (CERN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Analysts predict that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will post $1.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Cerner’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.38 billion and the highest is $1.41 billion. Cerner reported sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year sales of $5.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.66 billion to $5.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Cerner had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on CERN. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Cerner from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Leerink Swann raised Cerner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.86.

Shares of CERN opened at $56.15 on Monday. Cerner has a one year low of $50.91 and a one year high of $73.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $285,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,229,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,327,629.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 435,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $25,208,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $39,876,700. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 191,922.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,043,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,920,000 after buying an additional 15,035,201 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,207,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,944,000 after buying an additional 4,616,290 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,027,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1,497.5% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,520,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,910,000 after buying an additional 1,425,317 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1,668.9% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,664,000 after buying an additional 1,064,373 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

