Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW) Shares Bought by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Sapphire Star Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 1,041.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHW opened at $41.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.45. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $60.22.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.71%.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.94.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Marie A. Chandoha sold 8,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $404,436.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total transaction of $128,400.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 411,366 shares of company stock worth $19,333,819 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

