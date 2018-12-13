Charter Hall Group to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.17 (CHC)

Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

ASX:CHC opened at A$7.47 ($5.30) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Charter Hall Group has a fifty-two week low of A$5.16 ($3.66) and a fifty-two week high of A$6.51 ($4.62).

In other news, insider David Harrison 402,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th.

About Charter Hall Group

Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) is one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups, with over 25 years' experience managing and investing in high quality property on behalf of institutional, wholesale and retail clients. Charter Hall has $23.2 billion of funds under management across the office, retail and industrial sectors.

