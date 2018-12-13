Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised hotel REIT, formed to invest in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels. The Company intends to invest primarily in hotels in large metropolitan markets in the United States. Chatham Lodging Trust expects that a significant portion of its portfolio will consist of hotels in the upscale extended-stay market, including brands such as Residence Inn by Marriott, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Summerfield Suites by Hyatt. It also intends to invest in premium-branded select-service hotels such as Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn and Hampton Inn and Suites. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Chatham Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91. The firm has a market cap of $908.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.42 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 11.28%. Analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 50,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 136 hotels totaling 18,616 rooms/suites, comprised of 41 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,117 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,499 rooms/suites.

