Chemed Co. (CHE) Holdings Raised by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP raised its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 35.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Chemed were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Chemed in the second quarter worth $644,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Chemed by 22.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chemed in the second quarter worth $1,949,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Chemed in the second quarter worth $977,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Chemed in the second quarter worth $1,384,000. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 5,709 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.75, for a total transaction of $1,722,690.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,052 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,691. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.74, for a total value of $92,622.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,413.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,662 shares of company stock valued at $9,401,153. Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHE shares. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of Chemed in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Bank of America started coverage on Chemed in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chemed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.00.

NYSE:CHE opened at $306.42 on Thursday. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $234.15 and a twelve month high of $335.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 57.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.27. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $444.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.39%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The VITAS segment offers direct medical services, as well as spiritual and emotional counseling services to terminally ill patients. This segment offers its services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

