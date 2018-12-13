Chemical Financial (CHFC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “CHEMICAL FINANCIAL CORP. is a multi-bank holding company. The company business is concentrated in a single industry segment, commercial banking. Subsidiaries offer a full range of commercial banking and fiduciary services. These include accepting deposits, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit services, automated teller machines, money transfer services, corporate and personal trust services and other banking services. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHFC. BidaskClub downgraded Chemical Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Chemical Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Boenning Scattergood raised Chemical Financial from an “under perform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Chemical Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of CHFC stock opened at $42.96 on Tuesday. Chemical Financial has a 1-year low of $41.52 and a 1-year high of $59.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). Chemical Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $197.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chemical Financial will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHFC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Chemical Financial by 13.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after buying an additional 21,193 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Chemical Financial by 7.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 198,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after buying an additional 13,334 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Chemical Financial in the second quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Chemical Financial by 7.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 233,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,004,000 after buying an additional 15,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Chemical Financial by 9.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Chemical Financial Company Profile

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers. It offers business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box, money transfer, automated teller machines, insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management, and mortgage banking and other banking services.

