Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Bonds Drop 1% During Trading

An issue of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) debt fell 1% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Tuesday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 8% coupon and is set to mature on June 15, 2027. The debt is now trading at $93.25 and was trading at $96.85 last week. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel moves in its share price.

CHK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Chesapeake Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.62.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,294,932. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $5.60. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.92.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 54.07% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 727,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,935. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 174.4% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

